Second phase of reopening begins tomorrow – Task Force

The second phase of Guyana’s reopening process is expected to commence tomorrow even as the nationwide 6am to 6pm curfew will remain in effect.

The National COVID-19 Task Force made the announcement in a media release as it stated that the current phase (Phase One) of the six-phase reopening process will continue until Friday.

It noted that for Phase Two, allowances and measures which were allowed from the first phase will be maintained while the manufacturing sector and public sector construction along with medical schools will now be allowed to operate, however, only during non-curfew hours.