Sixty-seven Guyanese return from Miami

Yesterday’s Eastern Airlines repatriation flight from Miami saw the return of 67 Guyanese following an approval granted by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

Bibi Khan and her husband of 48 years were among the group that landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

She told DPI her experience abroad was troubling since she was unable to attend the funeral of her brother’s mother-in-law in New Jersey. Now that she’s back home with her husband who had heart surgery in 2015, Bibi listed steps the couple will take to stay safe.

“We were definitely not going out for about two weeks and furthermore we are indoor people. We don’t go out a lot. We will only go to the market at the Stelling and come home. We not visiting relatives or friends,” she said

After learning of his 94-year-old mother’s passing, Michael Choy was eager to return to be with his family. He said he will comply with the COVID-19 guidelines as he took steps in the USA to be coronavirus-free.

“The job I’m doing is as a merchant marine,” Michael said, according to DPI. “We more or less isolate ourselves, do our own [COVID-19] tests and I stay out of the bars.” Another citizen who came home was Rashida Mohamed-Hinds. Rashida reiterated critical advice she says Guyanese should follow.

“My father has a health condition, so I was concerned about going outside. I think if you are around people who have health conditions, you need to be extra careful.”

For Joshua John, it is vitally important that returning Guyanese be honest with the information they provide to the staff of the Ministry of Public Health.

DPI said that John appealed to his fellow countrymen and women to abide by the requirements upon which their re-entry was granted noting that the provision of false information, “is hurting the rest of Guyanese that want to return home.”

The NCTF has approved another flight of Guyanese from the USA for today. This flight is expected to originate from the JFK International Airport in New York.