Spike in COVID-19 cases delays next phase of airports reopening

A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in recent days has seen the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) delaying the start of Phase Two of the reopening of international airports by a month.

The GCAA yesterday said in a press release that after consultation with the Ministry of Public Health it had adjusted its Four Phase Reopening Plan for international airports. It said that this decision was made after careful examination of the current COVID-19 situation in Guyana and other international ports where flights to Guyana originate. In recent days, Guyana has seen steep increases in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Director General, Lt. Col. Egbert Field said in the release that the GCAA and the National COVID-19 Task Force consider the health of Guyanese and the nation as top priority, thus, it was imperative to vary the Four Phase Reopening Plan.