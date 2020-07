Fresh off an unbeaten century in the second warm up match, wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva is ready for whatever role is required of him.

“Anywhere I’m needed, I’m ready to take up the role,” he said at the regular virtual press conference hosted by the West Indies at the end of the second day of their four-day match.

Unbeaten on 60 overnight Da Silva continued from where he left off on the first day to close unbeaten on 133 from 249 balls.