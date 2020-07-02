Dowrich could earn the respect of his peers if he conquers England

There is doubt about who is the top wicket-keeping/batsman in the Caribbean; the title easily goes to Shane Dowrich.

He’s not a long way ahead of the pack and one can certainly make cases for Guyanese Anthony Bramble who has had an exceptional few years for the Guyana Jaguars and Jahmar Hamilton of the Leeward Islands. But there’s no mistaking the plot here; Dowrich leads them all.

But ahead of the upcoming three-match Test series against England, the 28-year old Barbadian needs the sort of career-defining series not only for the West Indies to succeed but also for his name to be more internationally recognized.