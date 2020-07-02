The dream is just postponed not cancelled

Relieved.

That was the feeling of champion cyclist, Jamual John after he returned to Guyanese soil following a truncated stint in the USA.

John, who has since completed his mandatory quarantine after repatriating on June 17, was for the most part on lockdown in New York City after departing Guyana in February.

Prior to departure, the 23 year-old national cyclist stated that plying his trade for Team Foundation would have been “his first big break” and his intention was to climb the podium steps on as many occasions. However, the COVID-19 pandemic soon swept the globe and put paid to his efforts of impressing his new club.