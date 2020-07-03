July 7-10 virtual literary ‘outing’ for Women Across Borders

Better known for her contribution to the local fashion industry over the years, Guyanese businesswoman Sonia Noel, along with women from other countries in the region and the USA, will ‘stage’ a virtual event from Tuesday, July 7 to Sunday July, 10 as part of the launch of two collections of writings, namely, “Women Across Borders: Fulfilling Purpose With A Mission” and “Rising From the Ashes”, which were compiled and published in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Noel says that what she anticipates will be an inspirational and uplifting media event that will feature “captivating and empowering stories authored by women from Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, Antigua, Suriname, French Guiana, Venezuela, Africa and USA, all of whom are probing their creative selves through the medium of the written word.”