Bartica miner succumbs to COVID-19

A Bartica miner is one of the two COVID-19 fatalities that have been recorded in a matter of days as Guyana prepares to begin the second phase of the rollback of emergency measures that were announced to curb the spread of the virus.

Kevin Ridley, 42, of Albouystown was recorded as the thirteenth coronavirus fatality in the country after he passed away on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital. He was announced as a COVID-19 fatality two days after.

According to information received, he was taken to Accident and Emergency Unit on Monday and was then referred to the COVID-19 Unit. It was further revealed that subsequent to that he was swabbed and died shortly after.