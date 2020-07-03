Doctor-in-charge at Kumaka Hospital among Region One’s COVID-19 patients

Dr. Derron Moonsammy, the doctor-in-charge at the Kumaka District Hospital in Moruca, is one of the over 70 persons to have contracted the coronavirus in the sub-district and is currently in isolation.

Dr. Moonsammy tested positive for the virus last week and has since been in isolation at the Amerindian Hostel in Moruca.

According to the man, being the doctor-in-charge, he saw many of the suspected COVID-19 cases before they were tested for the virus. Prior to being put into isolation, Dr. Moonsammy shared that he was first put in quarantine after he came into contact with 59-year-old Vincent Torres, who was the country’s 11th COVID-19 fatality. However, during the 14 days he was quarantined he tested negative for the virus twice.