Fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Region Nine

A resident of Culvert City in Lethem on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region to Five.

While the region has already recorded four cases of COVID-19, those cases are all imported considering that all four persons contracted the disease while they were in Brazil.

A fifth case of the disease was recorded on Wednesday. According to the Regional Health Officer (RHO) Niall Uthman, the patient was transferred from the Lethem Regional Hospital to a health facility in Georgetown on June 28th before she was tested. While at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) a decision was made to test the person for COVID-19. The person was later confirmed to have the disease.