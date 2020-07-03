Gonsalves defends Mottley over Guyana elections intervention

New CARICOM Chairman, Ralph Gonsalves today defended Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley from what he said were “vulgar and unwarranted” attacks over her role in trying to preserve democracy in Guyana.

He was speaking this morning at a special virtual conference for the hand over of the six-month CARICOM Chairmanship from Mottley to him.

Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines and currently the longest serving regional prime minister, lauded Mottley for astute and brilliant leadership and said that her intervention here to uphold democracy will be “long remembered”.

“Her helpful initiative to assist in the preservation of democracy in Guyana within the terms of the (CARICOM) Charter of Civil Society will be long remembered despite unwarranted, vulgar and opportunistic criticism of her from assorted jaundiced sources who ought to know better”, Gonsalves said as de facto Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Karen Cummings watched on.

Following her forthright interventions here on behalf of free and fair elections, Mottley has come under withering attack from supporters of APNU+AFC. This intensified when she questioned how the Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield could discard over 115,000 votes.