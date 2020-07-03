Guyana News

Massacres convict sentenced for Triumph killings, armed robbery

Michael Caesar
Michael Caesar, also known as ‘’Capone,’ 36, who is currently serving sentences for his role in the Lusignan and Bartica massacres, was yesterday sentenced to 13 years in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery.

Caesar, who was charged with two counts of murder, entered a guilty plea to two counts of manslaughter instead.

Appearing before  Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the High Court via Zoom, he admitted to the killing  of Fazal Hakim, called ‘Boyee,’ 25, of Mon Repos and Rajesh Singh, called ‘Rabbit,’ 35,of of Martyr’s Ville on December 16th, 2007 at Lot  82 Agriculture Road, Triumph.