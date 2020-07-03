Massacres convict sentenced for Triumph killings, armed robbery

Michael Caesar, also known as ‘’Capone,’ 36, who is currently serving sentences for his role in the Lusignan and Bartica massacres, was yesterday sentenced to 13 years in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery.

Caesar, who was charged with two counts of murder, entered a guilty plea to two counts of manslaughter instead.

Appearing before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the High Court via Zoom, he admitted to the killing of Fazal Hakim, called ‘Boyee,’ 25, of Mon Repos and Rajesh Singh, called ‘Rabbit,’ 35,of of Martyr’s Ville on December 16th, 2007 at Lot 82 Agriculture Road, Triumph.