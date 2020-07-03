Mother of missing cop still awaiting answers from police force

Two weeks after the disappearance of a police constable, his mother Charlene Jordan is yet to receive answers from members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) about her son’s disappearance.

Stabroek News spoke to the distraught mother who explained that the police have still not given her any concrete information concerning the disappearance of her son. “Nothing ain’t come out of it yet… they tell me that they just following some leads that they get,” she told this newspaper.

Stabroek News attempted to contact Crime Chief Michael Kingston but these calls proved futile.