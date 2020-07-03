Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 250

Guyana has now recorded 14 deaths as a result of COVID-19 even as the number of positive cases rose to 250. During the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 update, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle stated that as of yesterday, two new cases were recorded which put Guyana’s total number of positive cases at 250. During the last cycle of testing 34 tests were done, which places the number of persons tested for the virus so far in Guyana at 2,668.

Dr Gordon-Boyle noted that there are 120 persons who are in institutional isolation and these account for the number of active cases in the country. There are 16 persons currently in institutional quarantine with two persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.