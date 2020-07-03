Sacked RUSAL bauxite workers sticking to their guns - company still to resolve wages dispute but stymied by political impasse

Sacked workers of Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI), a subsidiary of Russian Aluminum (RUSAL) continue to hold firm to their position that the company needs to resolve a long-running dispute over wages and salaries.

The workers, who have been peacefully protesting the actions of the company for the past five months, remain on the riverfront keeping a watchful eye on a barrier erected across the Berbice River to prevent BCGI vessels from using the river.

Branch Secretary of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) Leslie Junor on Tuesday told Stabroek News that the workers remain committed to fighting for their rights.