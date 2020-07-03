UN Resident Coordinator urges restraint by political leaders, supporters

The United Nations Resident Coordinator here Mikiko Tanaka today urged political leaders and their supporters to refrain from acts that could incite hostility and violence as the country awaits an elections-related ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice on Wednesday.

A statement from the Resident Coordinator follows:

“As the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice is awaited, we call on all political leaders and their supporters to remain patient and refrain from acts and remarks that could incite hostility or violence. I would like to reiterate the United Nations’ commitment to continue to support the people of Guyana”.