All works in Linden have ceased until national budget finalised

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure wishes to respond to an article published by Guyana Times on Monday, June 29, 2020 under the headline, `Linden roads in a deplorable state due to heavy downpours.’

The article highlighted the affected areas as Casuarina Drive at Mackenzie, Block 22, Wisroc and Wisroc entry. The Ministry’s Regional Engineer informed us that he is cognizant of the damage due to the rainy season, but notes however, only Casuarina Drive is under the ambit of the Ministry, and in 2019, 981 meters of asphaltic roadway was rehabilitated in Block 22 even though this section does not come under the Ministry’s purview. Further, the other areas highlighted are under the responsibility of the Regional Democratic Council. Presently, the Ministry only has one ongoing project in Region 10 on Bamia Road which is a rollover project from 2019.

Additionally, all of the maintenance works finances have already been expended. Due to this, all works in Linden have ceased until a budget is finalised by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Finance.

Though the Ministry understands the grievances of the people in the region and we empathise with you, we wish to reassure the residents that the areas under the purview of the Ministry will be placed as priority projects for 2020/2021 budget allocation.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused at this time.

Yours faithfully,

Krest Cummings

Senior Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Casuarina