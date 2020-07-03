GWI has had five months to rectify this problem at Ogle Front

Dear Editor,

I put pen to paper as during the last five months, the yard and surroundings of an associate of mine at Lot 8C Ogle Front, East Coast Demerara, remain flooded, due to a broken water pipe outside her premises. In spite of continuous appeals to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), no remedial action has been taken.

Her yard is now inundated and one can only imagine the inconvenience and restrictive movement she and her family have to endure. Her grandchildren are no longer able to enjoy the recreation which the yard previously provided. Combined with the physical distancing and confinement to one’s home, this inundation of the yard is heart rending for these children and the other occupants. Also, the owner of the home is now facing expense, as the accumulation of water has caused damage to her gate.

GWI has had five months to rectify this problem. How much longer would they ignore my associate’s notifications and appeals? Over the years, citizens have been urged to report leaking water pipes that are outside of properties. Citizens are billed for a supply of this precious resource but GWI brazenly lets water from this broken pipe flow into a person’s yard and the streets.

Yours faithfully,

Conrad Barrow