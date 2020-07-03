Simmons returns to training with the men in maroon

(CWI) Phil Simmons is back on the job. The West Indies head coach returned to the field with his players yesterday after his mandatory quarantine and COVID-19 tests. He was part of the warm-up and pre-match preparations as West Indies continued their four-day warm-up match at Emirates Old Trafford.

President of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt, said he spoke to Simmons and noted:

“I want to assure West Indies cricket fans that Phil Simmons still has the full backing of Cricket West Indies no matter what has been said. When all is said and done, Phil’s job is not in any way threatened…he went through a very vigorous recruitment process nine months ago and was the best man we could have found for the job. He’s still the best man.”

Speaking on Wednesday Simmons said he was fully focused on preparing the team to beat England and retain the prestigious Wisden Trophy.

“It won’t disrupt us, it will just make us a little stronger going into the Test series. Our focus is still on the series,” he said.

“This has not been an easy time for my family. My wife was very close to her father and his passing has hurt us. There was no question of me not going to the funeral. My wife, my daughters and my son

needed that support. I had to do what is right for my family, just as I will do what is right for CWI for the series.”

Skerritt, under whose tenure Simmons returned as head coach after being sacked under the previous Dave Cameron administration, said providing controversy was not the ideal way to help West Indies prepare for their upcoming assignment.

“Cricket administrators have to understand that our role is to provide the best possible environment for cricket and to give the best possible support and resources available to our cricketers and management team,” said Skerritt.

“And giving them a sense of controversy and possible distrust and confusion is one of the worst gifts you can give. I’m talking as someone who has been there in the trenches and have fought against it … and I’m confident this will turn into a wonderful cricket tour in the final analysis.”

Simmons has come under fire from Barbados Cricket Association president, Conde Riley, for his decision to break isolation at Old Trafford in Manchester to attend the funeral of his father-in-law last Friday.

Riley slammed Simmons’s move as “inconsiderate and reckless” and in a letter to board members quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, called for the Trinidadian’s “immediate removal as head coach”.

Skerritt labelled Riley’s letter as an “unnecessary and hasty burst of emotion”.

“I’m stunned that the letter reached the public,” he said.