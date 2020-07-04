Corentyne woman arrested with missing baby

A Corentyne woman was on Friday placed into police custody after she was found with a baby who was reported missing from Bartica in early March.

The woman, Beverley Gomes, 50, of Lot 30 Kildonan Village, Corentyne, is accused of taking the child from a 24-year-old Venezuelan national on March, 5, in Region Seven.

The matter was reported to the Bartica Police Station.

After receiving information that the suspect resided in Berbice, police ranks ventured to her house, where she was found with the child.

A police source said Gomes would visit Bartica for work. He said the woman claimed that while there the mother asked her to watch the young child while she ran an errand. However, she decided to take the child to her home in Berbice after taking a liking to her.

According to the source, the child was positively identified and returned to the mother yesterday.

Gomes is expected to face a charge soon.