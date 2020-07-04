Coronavirus spreads to ninth region as numbers continue to rise

Guyana has recorded six new cases of COVID-19, including the first in Region Eight, which means that the virus has now reached nine of Guyana’s ten Administrative regions.

This was announced on Friday during the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 daily update, where it was stated that based on the results from 43 tests that were done, six new cases have been recorded. As a result, Guyana’s total number of cases since March 11th, when the first was confirmed, stands at 256.

One of the six new cases was recorded in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and is said to be an imported case from Moruca, in Region One.