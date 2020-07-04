Gov’t locks down Moruca, Aranka as COVID-19 cases surge

Following spikes in COVID-19 infections, the government yesterday announced that no one will be allowed into or out of Moruca in Region One and the mining area of Aranka/Arangoy Landing in Region Seven without the permission of the Minister of Public Health.

The announcement came as the government proceeded with the second phase of its six-phase plan to rollback measures that were implemented to curb the spread of the virus that has so far taken the lives of 14 persons here.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Public Health Public said that there are 78 cases of the virus in Region One – a rapid escalation – and 36 in Region Seven.