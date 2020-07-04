Growth in 2019 pegged at 5.4% following rebasing

Guyana’s economy grew by 5.4% and remained stable in 2019, with key macroeconomic variables, such as the balance of payment deficits and debt to GDP ratio continuing to be favourable, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The 2019 end-of-year of report, published on the Ministry’s website, explains that following intensive work to rebase the Gross Domestic product (GDP), computations are more aligned to the economy’s changing and more diversified composition and Guyana’s reporting is also now in line with international standards for rebasing cycles of seven to 10 years.

A budget with projections for this year and a report on last year are still to be presented because of the ongoing electoral crisis.