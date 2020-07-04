Man held after fatal Cummings Lodge fire released

The man arrested after the Cummings Lodge apartment complex fire that left three persons dead has been released, Region Four (A) Commander Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore has confirmed.

Azore told Stabroek News that the man was released after being held for three days without charge.

Additionally, the commander explained that police investigators are currently waiting on the Guyana Fire Service to complete its part of the investigation before they wrap up their own work and seek legal advice on possible charges.