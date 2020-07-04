PPP/C asks ERC to probe alleged racial incitement by Ramjattan

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) candidate Anil Nandlall has filed a complaint with the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) accusing the Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan of inciting racial hostilities among Guyanese during an appearance on television programme broadcast in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).

Ramjattan appeared on the T&T CCN TV6 Morning Edition on Thursday to speak about the elections situation in Guyana. During the interview, Ramjattan accused the opposition PPP/C of sending racist advertisement to persons who supported the Alliance For Change (AFC) political party in hopes of getting them to defect. Ramjattan noted that the party had recently heard about the ads from the very persons who received them.

“They [the PPP/C] wanted to bring them back home and they sent ads to those persons; we are now hearing about this from the persons themselves…,” Ramjattan stated, before mentioning a specific claim.