Private sector body unhappy with gov’t management of pandemic

The Private Sector Commission on Friday expressed its disappointment over the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said it was concerned that Guyana’s National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) is not functioning in areas it is expected to.

In a press statement, the PSC noted that the pandemic “threatens the lives and economic welfare of all citizens and businesses of Guyana.” On that note the statement added that the NCTF, which was appointed to coordinate and oversee measures being taken by frontline agencies and to support those agencies, is not functioning in several key areas.