Relief Council suspends temporary housing of fire victims due to COVID-19 measures

As a result of the measures introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Guyana Relief Council (GRC) is currently unable to house fire victims at its “Yvonne Hinds Home of Hope.”

Alana Valentine, Office Administrator of GRC, told Stabroek News that the organisation is presently not housing fire victims at its temporary accommodations due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the efforts being made to protect persons from exposure to the virus.

Valentine explained that the shelter’s administrator, who normally resides at the shelter during the scheduled two-week stay for fire victims, is currently not staying at the shelter due to time adjustments made by the organisation. Instead, she said, they have been lending support to fire and welfare victims through the distribution of hampers.