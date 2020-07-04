All honest and fair-minded Guyanese must take a stand on this nightmare

Dear Editor,

What the caretaker President and party are playing out cannot be taken lightly. It appears very likely, that all this meandering and posturing has an orchestrated conclusion.

I fail to see why anyone will go to such lengths if it didn’t. The local and international media have already repeatedly demonstrated why APNU/AFC have lost the elections and pronounced clearly what will be the consequences of an illegal swearing-in. It is now time for all honest and fair-minded Guyanese to come out and physically demonstrate peacefully and in solidarity to stop the abuse our nation is experiencing. It is crystal clear that there is a large segment of our population who wants this nightmare to end and our country to return to normalcy. Of course, complete “normalcy” is not quite what we will return to for some time but at least it is what we all hope and look forward to. This is by far the greatest post-elections distress this nation has been put through and we need to call on every political party, business organizations, religious and other social groups to speak out on it, by demonstrating collectively that we can take no more. We must in this effort call on, and demand from the new government to immediately organize a National Dialogue as one of its first orders of business and which must exclude none. The findings must then form the basis for any necessary change or amendments to the National Constitution if and where necessary so that there is a greater sense of inclusion for all concerned as we move forward.

Political parties on their own cannot be trusted to deal with this highly sensitive and inflammatory situation.

I agree with A. A. Fenty that there is no racism here but I do feel that there is a strong element of ethnic fear and superiority on both sides which has been strongly driven and kept alive by political forces to be used as they see fit.

Our younger generation of political party leaders seems not to have been contaminated by this plague and should therefore have a much better chance going forward to completely extinguish the ravishing flames that have been destroying our peoples. Much of the political situations which we experience are driven and encouraged by the older heads. Everyone knows that the time has come for the madness to end.

As is, the situation has created a much broader platform for vile obscenities and crude attacks which are hurled from both sides. This is obviously not a good place for us as a nation to be and by ignoring it any further, is to be courting greater disasters and obstacles in our path to development.

Yours faithfully,

B.A. Ramsay