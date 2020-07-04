Not a WGEC decision

Dear Editor,
We wish to refer to an article published in the June 29, 2020 issue of the Stabroek News under the caption `Women and Gender Equality Commission condemns attacks against Mottley’.
We wish to let it be known that the WGEC comprises Commissioners representing various organisations within Guyana and the issuance of this statement was definitely not a Commission’s decision since we were not consulted at any time.
In the circumstances we wish to distance ourselves from this statement.
Yours faithfully,
Commissioners
Karen VanSluytman-Corbin
Guyana Trade Union
Congress/WAC
Nicole Cole Culture/Ethnic
Ernestine Barker-Logan
Regional Women’s Affairs
Committee
Debra Henry Professional
Women