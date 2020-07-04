Not a WGEC decision

Dear Editor,

We wish to refer to an article published in the June 29, 2020 issue of the Stabroek News under the caption `Women and Gender Equality Commission condemns attacks against Mottley’.

We wish to let it be known that the WGEC comprises Commissioners representing various organisations within Guyana and the issuance of this statement was definitely not a Commission’s decision since we were not consulted at any time.

In the circumstances we wish to distance ourselves from this statement.

Yours faithfully,

Commissioners

Karen VanSluytman-Corbin

Guyana Trade Union

Congress/WAC

Nicole Cole Culture/Ethnic

Ernestine Barker-Logan

Regional Women’s Affairs

Committee

Debra Henry Professional

Women