PhotosThe Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs on Friday donated several food hampers to the Civil Defence CommissionBy Stabroek News July 4, 2020 The Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs on Friday donated several food hampers to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to be distributed to the residents of Santa Rosa, in Region One (Barima-Waini) where a lockdown is being instituted due to rising COVID-19 cases. The Department of Public Information (DPI) said last evening that Minister within Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe disclosed that the hampers will be provided to those vulnerable groups in the community, who will be unable to stockpile supplies. (DPI photo)Comments
