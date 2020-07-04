An accident along the Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara public road on Friday evening left three cars totalled and another badly damaged. The accident occurred just around 9pm within the vicinity of the Harbour Bridge Mall and reportedly left one person injured. It is unclear what caused the accident however, according to information received, three cars parked along the eastern corridor of the public road were hit by a hire car attached to the Sheriff Taxi Service. Two of the parked cars along with the taxi were significantly damaged while the fourth car sustained some damage to two of its doors. The driver of the taxi was kept at the scene of the accident by residents of the area until the police arrived. Some opined that the driver was under the influence.