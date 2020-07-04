Multi-skilled Michelle Playter drops first single

Just like the red lipstick she flaunts makes a statement in the way she looks, Michelle Playter has been doing the same on the runway, in makeup artistry, and most recently with music.

The single mother of two, who turned 41 on Thursday, celebrated with the release of her first single “God’s Not Done With Us”, a song she wrote that speaks to the present pandemic and other crises Guyana has been dealing with since the start of this year. “God’s Not Done With Us” serves as a reminder that as people, despite our situations, we still have a purpose and should unite for the greater good.

“God’s Not Done With Us” is currently being played on the radio and can be found on YouTube under Ssignal Productions.