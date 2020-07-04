Overseas-based Guyanese woman launches online business 

A young Guyanese woman residing in New York has launched a website selling makeup and other products.

Teerani Ramdeen also known as Nadia Jay is 22 years old and lives in Brooklyn, New York. Her business Kamakshi NYC, which she launched late last month sells makeup and skin care products, but she is looking to add clothing. “These are the quality… luxurious products [people can buy] without breaking the bank,” she said.

The website, www.kamakshinyc.com, displays the catalog of Kamakshi NYC products. According to the young businesswoman, payment can be made by use of credit or debit cards and PayPal. When a customer places an order, she said, “… I’ll receive that order notification where I will be able to package and customize their packaging by myself. Each package will be customized differently because packaging says most about how the business is handled. Once I package the orders, clients will receive their orders by USPS or other companies such as DHL or even Fed Ex. I am offering worldwide shipping.”