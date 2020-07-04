Honouring our memories

People reach out to friends, family, and past lovers all the time. In a global pandemic, however, the odds of them doing so are way higher, probably because of the isolation or because the reality is that everyone is potentially facing their own mortality.

Mending bridges or patching them up in some way to clear our consciences is more likely, as our egos have temporarily disappeared now as we have more time to analyse the deterioration of these relationships and acknowledge more truthfully how they became to be.

I reached out to one of my oldest friends from high school after her dad died recently. We didn’t have any beef so to speak but life took us in different directions. I had not heard her voice in well over ten years, though I have been updated about her life via her social media photoprint. I sent emoji-filled messages whenever there was a significant life change or celebration. If I am to be honest though I now believe they were emotionally insignificant when compared to our phone call.