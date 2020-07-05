16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Sixteen more cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Guyana yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 272, inclusive of 14 deaths.

The new cases were confirmed via the COVID-19 dashboard that was uploaded on the Ministry of Public Health’s Facebook page.

The 16 new cases are from Regions One, Three, Four, Seven, Nine and Ten.

The dashboard also showed that 138 persons are now in isolation, 16 persons are now in institutional quarantine.

It was also revealed that there are three persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 120 persons have recovered from the disease thus far.