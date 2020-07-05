Emergency response teams to enforce COVID-restrictions

Recognising blatant disregard by many Guyanese for restrictions on social gatherings during the current pandemic, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) has moved to establish emergency response and enforcement teams to rectify the situation.

The objective of the teams, which will fall under the auspices of the Ministry of Public Security, is to monitor and respond to reports of persons violating the gazetted measures, including the national curfew and restrictions on gatherings, put in place to stem the transmission of the virus.

“I can tell you that up to a few days ago, a directive was given to the Ministry of Public Security for them to set up a special unit to enforce, not only the advisories and things like the curfew, but also to go into the new hot spots in our interior regions, so that we can arrest, in terms of bringing an end to some of the lawlessness, for the want of a better term, that is going on,” Director of Operations of the COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat Mark Archer told a virtual press conference yesterday morning.