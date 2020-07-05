Shuman’s party calls for GECOM Chair to dismiss Lowenfield

The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) has written the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) urging the immediate dismissal of Keith Lowenfield from the post of Chief Election Officer (CEO).

In the letter, signed by LJP leader Lenox Shuman, the party claims that Lowenfield’s actions over the last four months have led to a “complete and absolute loss of confidence” and should consequently cause him to be dismissed.

“We are resolute in our view that Lowenfield has completely and absolutely lost the confidence of the Guyanese electorate, and we believe [this] provides undisputable grounds for [his] immediate removal/termination from his post as CEO and for his expeditious replacement with a candidate more amicable to the terms and operations of law abiding statutory officers in democratic institutions,” the letter states.