Task Force working to bring Guyanese stranded in Cuba home soon -1,300 repatriated so far

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) is currently organising repatriation flights from Cuba for Guyanese who are seeking to return home, Chairman of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA) Board of Directors, Lt Col. (Ret’d) Larry London disclosed yesterday.

London, while speaking at a virtual press conference hosted by the NCTF secretariat yesterday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently in talks with officials of the Cuban government to facilitate the flights.

He noted that they are currently making the arrangements to put protocols in place to have everyone in one location before moving forward with the flight.