Ten-Pow not seeking contract extension as UN appointment expires

Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Michael Ten-Pow has served notice of the end of his term and he will not be seeking a renewal of his contract.

In letters seen by the Sunday Stabroek, Ten-Pow informs all the Permanent Representatives of the Member States of the Group of 77 and China as well as the Caucus of CARICOM Permanent Representatives that his contract with the Guyana Government expires on 31 July 2020.

“I do not intend to seek or accept its renewal beyond that date,” he adds before explaining that he will be proceeding on annual leave with effect from 7 July up to and including 31 July 2020.