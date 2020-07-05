Gabriel’s addition “a big boost” – says Brooks

With the inclusion of Shannon Gabriel to the West Indies squad ahead of their first Test against England, Shamarh Brooks reckons it will be a big boost for the Caribbean side.

Speaking to the media via a virtual press conference yesterday, Brooks was asked by Stabroek Sport about the impact the 32-year-old pacer would have on the team’s chances.

He responded, “That’s a big boost as we all know Shannon is ranked number 19 in the world…I mean we all know what he can do. I know he is also in the back of the mind of the English players so having him in the side is a big boost.”