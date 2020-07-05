Sports

Gabriel’s addition “a big boost” – says Brooks

-Batting for long periods still key

Shannon Gabriel will boost West Indies seam department but Shamarh Brooks believes that spending time at the crease by the batsmen will be crucial.
With the inclusion of Shannon Gabriel to the West Indies squad ahead of their first Test against England, Shamarh Brooks reckons it will be a big boost for the Caribbean side.

Speaking to the media via a virtual press conference yesterday, Brooks was asked by Stabroek Sport about the impact the 32-year-old pacer would have on the team’s chances.

He responded, “That’s a big boost as we all know Shannon is ranked number 19 in the world…I mean we all know what he can do. I know he is also in the back of the mind of the English players so having him in the side is a big boost.”