Churches continuing ministry with online services

Prevented from holding gatherings as part of the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), many churches have started to utilise online platforms to continue to spread their messages to their followers.

The untraditional services often take the form of a live broadcast on Facebook or a broadcast of sermons filmed prior to the airing date. Some also share their broadcasts by radio and television, all in the hopes of reaching persons all across Guyana.

During a telephone interview with Stabroek Weekend, Ministerial Pastor at the Central Baptist Church Aslyne Luke explained that at a time when uncertainty reigns heavily in the hearts of many congregations, it is the church’s duty to assist with spiritual guidance. “We [the church] have always paid interest in getting the word of God out to persons. This has also helped to develop an online following for worshippers. It has made the church realise that it is important to have the messages spread further. There is always a need for people to be offered spiritual guidance, that’s the responsibility of the church in the society, especially in the times of darkness so to speak. The inability to meet and engage with people the way we normally would, meant that we had to find some other way,” the pastor said.