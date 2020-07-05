Curious monkey, up a tree
Jumping up and down, a spree
Only sound, a boatside paddle
Two bosom friends and me
Then Gunns Strip… way way down below,
And Barima, way up high
From Mazaruni, Vergenoogen,
Eh heh, Imbaidmadai
From Malgretout to Rosignol
Schoonord to Lusignan
From Windsor Forest to Mahaica
From Wismar to Leguan
From Crabwood Creek to Ituni
And Paramakatoi
All of that, yes all of that,
Is Guyana, boy.
Mt Roraima leaping out
Pushed up from below
And that Potaro Kaieteur Falls
That every school child know
Horseback on the Savannah
Endless mile on mile
Kanuku Moutains calling you
Leaning on the sky
And all of that is Guyana
You know I wouldn’t lie.
And Shell Beach, bro, near Waini Mouth
Where turtles make their bed
And rough black water Pomeroon
Shaddock big like your head
Boeraserie waterway
Where water lilies float
Fishing there prepare to duck
Fish jump right in the boat.
Rupununi cattle ranches
Cowboys riding fast
And an Amerindian gaucho
Those guys hate coming last
All of that is Guyana
Each mountain, every tree
I’m talking to you level here
Ask around, you’ll see.
Of course my telling you won’t work
You must see it, firsthand
If you don’t feel it for yourself
You’ll never understand
But all I said above is true
Ask my friend, Aubrey Choy
Yes all of that, each piece of it
Is Guyana, boy.