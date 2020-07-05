So It Go

Is Guyana, boy

By

Curious monkey, up a tree

Jumping up and down, a spree

Only sound, a boatside paddle

Two bosom friends and me

Then Gunns Strip… way way down below,

And Barima, way up high

From Mazaruni, Vergenoogen,

Eh heh, Imbaidmadai

From Malgretout to Rosignol

Schoonord to Lusignan

From Windsor Forest to Mahaica

From Wismar to Leguan

From Crabwood Creek to Ituni

And  Paramakatoi

All of that, yes all of that,

Is Guyana, boy.

 

Mt Roraima leaping out

Pushed up from below

And that Potaro Kaieteur Falls

That every school child know

Horseback on the Savannah

Endless mile on mile

Kanuku Moutains calling you

Leaning on the sky

And all of that is Guyana

You know I wouldn’t lie.

 

And Shell Beach, bro, near Waini Mouth

Where turtles make their bed

And rough black water Pomeroon

Shaddock big like your head

Boeraserie waterway

Where water lilies float

Fishing there prepare to duck

Fish jump right in the boat.

 

Rupununi cattle ranches

Cowboys riding fast

And an Amerindian gaucho

Those guys hate coming last

All of that is Guyana

Each mountain, every tree

I’m talking to you level here

Ask around, you’ll see.

 

Of course my telling you won’t work

You must see it, firsthand

If you don’t feel it for yourself

You’ll never understand

But all I said above is true

Ask my friend, Aubrey Choy

Yes all of that, each piece of it

Is Guyana, boy.