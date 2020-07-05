‘It was total domination and I could not see it’

“The first time he hit me was the last, it had to be. It was really, really bad. I don’t like to go back to it. It was 10 years ago and I’m in a better place now – in a good relationship. But I force myself to bring it up whenever I see young women being ill-treated. I feel like I have to warn them.”

She is nearly 40 and the mother of one, a 7-year-old son from her current relationship. She said Covid-19 killed her wedding plans, but she and her partner are waiting to do it when things are back to normal. They want a big party.

“I got married young. I had finished high school and was to start university, but I became pregnant. As soon as I told him, he wanted to get married. I was happy because I didn’t want to bring shame to my family,” she related.