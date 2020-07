An Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam man yesterday succumbed to stab injuries while being treated at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Dead is Nickosie Vankenie, also known as “Scarie”, 23, of High Dam, Angoy’s Avenue. He reportedly sustained a stab injury on Friday to his neck and two in his chest.

The suspect, 29, who is from Pope Street, New Amsterdam, was arrested yesterday on the Corentyne at around 1 pm, this newspaper was told.