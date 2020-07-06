Lethem teacher, 25, dies of COVID-19

A Lethem nursery school teacher died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) on Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

Donna Ambrose-Greaves, 25, is the country’s 15th known fatality from the pandemic sweeping the globe and yesterday the GPHC denied her husband’s claim that she had picked up the infection at the hospital.

A mother of one, Ambrose-Greaves was air-dashed to the city on June 27th after being admitted to the Lethem Regional Hospital as a result of complaints of severe pain about her body, feeling weak and blurred vision. The last of three COVID-19 tests done on her showed the woman to be positive for the virus. She passed away at 11 pm on Saturday.