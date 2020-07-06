Nandlall condemns Trinidad advert on pending CCJ decision

The Government was yesterday flayed by former Attorney General Anil Nandlall for its `sub judice’ attempt to influence the expected ruling on Wednesday by the Caribbean Court via advertisements placed in regional newspapers and on the social media page of PNCR General Secretary Volda Lawrence which state that the case is outside of the CCJ’s remit.

“These publications constitute a crude and vulgar attempt to prejudice the minds of the judges of the CCJ so as to influence the outcome of the case,” Nandall yesterday told Stabroek News as he pointed to a page 10 advertisement in the Trinidadian Guardian newspaper.