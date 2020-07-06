US prepared to offer more COVID-19 aid to Guyana – ambassador

With US$1.7M already committed in April, the United States on Saturday said that its help to this country to fight the novel coronavirus is not yet over.

“Due to the COVID-19 virus, we suffered many losses; some have lost their lives. And because we are all in it together, the US government is proud to have committed robust assistance to Guyana for its effort to fight COVID-19 and our assistance is not yet over,” the US Ambassador to Guyana said on Saturday during the embassy’s virtual celebrations to mark the country’s 244th year of independence.