The immorality of denying anyone medical support

Last month a bill was introduced into the US Senate by three Republican Senators. In part, it proposes that nations contracting with Cuba to receive medical support be designated as engaged in ‘human trafficking’.

Responding, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) issued a strongly worded statement ‘repudiating’ the measure and praising ‘the long and exemplary history of Cuban support for the health sector in the Caribbean’. In doing so the OECS observed that all its member states ‘including those close to the US’ had sought and received Cuban medical support in relation to COVID-19. They also noted pointedly, a desire to continue working with all friendly governments ‘that offer tangible support to the small island states of the Caribbean’