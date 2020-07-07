Gang stones two Canefield Settlement homes with children inside following altercation -police fail to respond immediately despite several calls

A festering feud between two sets of men in Canefield Settlement, East Canje Berbice, yesterday led to one side stoning two houses in the area breaking windows, doors and damaging other items in the yards.

The police were informed during the early stages of the attack but failed to respond until hours after.

Arvin Doodnauth, also known as “Avo”, taxi driver, 25, of Lot 1023 Galaxy Street, New Area Canefield Settlement, East Canje Berbice, said that around 7.05 am he was on the last taxi call for the night shift when an altercation occurred in Canefield.