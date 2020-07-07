Moruca coming to terms with COVID lockdown, relief drive stepped up

The toshao in the Moruca sub-district in Region One yesterday said that residents are adhering to the lockdown and restrictions that are being enforced by the Ministry of Public Health to stem the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Following the spikes in COVID-19 cases in the Moruca sub-district and Aranka/Arangoy Landing, in Region Seven, the Public Health Ministry announced emergency measures to stem the further spread of COVID-19 in those areas. The announcement came as the government proceeded with the second phase of its six-phase plan to battle the spread of the virus that has claimed the lives of 16 persons in Guyana.